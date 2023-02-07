The Delaware State Police this week were investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in a Millsboro-area parking lot on Friday afternoon.
According to the DSP, on Feb. 3, around 12:44 p.m., a white 2013 Jeep Wrangler had come to stop at a stop sign in the parking lot of the Back Bay Shopping Center, located at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) and Bay Farm Road. At that time, police said, a woman allegedly walked in front of the Jeep just as the driver began moving forward from the stop sign. As a result, the front of the Jeep allegedly struck the woman at a very low speed, causing the victim to fall to the ground.
The driver of the Jeep, a 60-year-old woman from Millsboro, was not injured, police said. The pedestrian who was struck, a 62-year-old woman from Georgetown, was taken to an area hospital via helicopter for serious injuries. She died on the evening of Feb. 5, police noted. Identification of the victim was pending notification to her family and relatives.
No other vehicles were involved in this crash. No roadways were closed as a result of the collision.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continued to investigate the incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Sgt. J. Burns by calling (302) 703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.