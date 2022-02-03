As family and friends of two men shot to death in a Georgetown restaurant were honoring them at a prayer vigil last week, two brothers, both in their early 20s, were being arrested and charged with homicide in the case.
Yony Morales-Garcia, 22, and Emner Morales-Garcia, 21, both of Georgetown, were arrested by Delaware State Police on Thursday, Jan. 27, and are now in Sussex Correctional Institution on combined $2,120,000 cash bond. Each was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and first-degree conspiracy, Delaware State Police said.
Shot at El Nopalito Restaurant in Georgetown were Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez, 31, and Honorio Velasquez, 28. Chilel-Lopez died at a nearby hospital, soon after being transported, and Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
“We are glad these men were arrested. We won’t be completely happy until we get a guilty verdict. But, then again, we are heartbroken because they are so young,” said family member Alan Zunun, who has spoken for the victims’ loved ones since the Jan. 22 shootings.
Velasquez’s funeral, open to the public, is planned for Saturday, Feb. 12, Zunun said, but further details weren’t yet available. Chilel-Lopez’s funeral was planned for Wednesday, Feb. 2, at St. Michael the Archangel/Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church in Georgetown.
Donations are being accepted to help pay for both funerals. Donors can see the men’s GoFundMe pages for details. About $600 was donated by those attending the prayer vigil last week, and the money was divided between the families of the victims, Zunun said.
He thanked Georgetown Mayor Bill West for helping to plan the vigil and officials for attending, including state Reps. Ruth Briggs King and Brian Pettyjohn.
“We know the mayor has our backs,” Zunun said. “Rep. Ruth Briggs King was emotional, as well. She has children. The mayor has grandchildren that are Honorio’s age. It was a wonderful turnout. The Circle was as full as I’ve ever seen it. It’s beautiful to see our public officials be human with us, to be there, to hold our heads high. We’re eternally grateful, and anytime we will return that favor.
“The vigil was so beautiful. The mayor said, ‘I know it’s cold. The children can stay in Town Hall where it’s warm,’ but the kids were like, ‘No, we are going to be out there and we are holding signs.’ If we want to change our future, we have to work on our present. The children in our family are seeing us rallying. They are seeing us getting together and helping Armando’s family, too. His family is not as large as Honorio’s. Honorio’s family, there are so many kids, so many people, dogs running around. Armando didn’t have that many family members,” he said.
“We’ve got to bring the community together, and this is the way to do it, with a prayer vigil,” West told the Coastal Point as the event was being planned.
“This is just a tragic situation. It should never have occurred. We lost two young guys in the community. I talked to some people who have told me Honorio would give the shirt off his back, and I thought, ‘Oh, wow.’ They said he would do anything for anybody. He wanted to do a comedy hour at another Mexican restaurant on the highway. He wanted to make people laugh. It’s just a shame. My two girls are about their age, and I just can’t see families having to go through this,” West said.
On Thursday, Jan. 27, arrest warrants were obtained for the suspects, police said.
Through the investigation, police said they learned that on the night of the shooting, a group of Hispanic men had been asked to leave the restaurant earlier in the night due to disorderly behavior and arguing with patrons. The Morales-Garcia brothers were previously asked to leave but returned to the business, police said.
Police said a man approached Chilel-Lopez and removed a necklace from around his neck, causing Chilel-Lopez to lunge at him. The man, who police said was later a suspect, allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and shot Chilel-Lopez.
Police said the suspects fled, but on their way out another man allegedly fired a second round into the dining area and Velasquez, a resident of Bridgeville, who had only been in the restaurant a few minutes, was hit.
Police said the Morales-Garcia brothers were arrested around 5:30 p.m. after a traffic stop in the on Windward Boulevard in Milford. A search warrant was executed by Delaware State Police, and the men were taken into custody without incident and taken to Troop 7 in Lewes, police said.
News of the arrests put the victims’ families’ minds at ease, Zunun said.
“We heard after the shootings there were two men who were trying to get into a club. If it was them, I’m like, ‘You just took two people’s lives, and you still found it appropriate to go and have a good time? That’s the most heartbreaking thing, like you didn’t care.’ But these guys that got arrested, they still have a life to live.
“We are so empathetic that we started looking into their personal lives. What kinds of things did these kids go through for them to be the people they are today? It brings attention to various causes. People in the town of Georgetown can have some sleep tonight. At the vigil, we heard some people say, ‘I don’t feel safe going to McDonald’s or sitting at Starbucks or going to Dunkin’ Donuts right now, because we could be walking down the street and be walking right next to these people who killed Honorio and Armando,’” Zunun said.
“It was kind of poetic that, in the middle of the vigil, as we were praying for justice, police were making arrests. Not only were our officials there to help us, but it’s beautiful. We are thankful to the police departments, to all public officials. We are thankful to everybody in the community. It really shows how strong we really are.”