A 68-year-old Frankford woman, Dianna L. Jones, was killed and four people were injured on Monday morning after a collision on Route 113 led to a series of crashes involving five vehicles, one of which fled the scene.
Delaware State Police reported that around 6:44 a.m. on Jan. 4, Jones was driving a Subaru CrossTrek, attempted to cross Route 113 (DuPont Boulevard) from Lazy Lagoon Road in Frankford. At the time, police said, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Route 113, and the Subaru struck the right side of that vehicle while it was in the left travel lane.
According to police, the force of the impact caused the Subaru to rotate 180 degrees before coming to rest within the northbound lanes of Route 113. They said the unknown vehicle fled the scene and continued traveling northbound.
After the collision, police said, a Lexus RX350 being driven by a 61-year-old Selbyville man approached the scene while traveling northbound on Route 113 and came to a complete stop in the roadway in the left travel lane. The driver of the Lexus and a male passenger, also from Selbyville, exited the Lexus to help the driver of the Subaru, who was in the vehicle as it sat disabled in the roadway, police reported.
At that time, police said, an Acura RDX being driven by a 61-year-old Berlin, Md., woman was approaching the scene, traveling northbound in the left travel lane of Route 113. As the Acura reached the scene, they said, the front of the Acura struck the rear of the Lexus, which was still stopped in the left travel lane, causing the Lexus to travel in a northwesterly direction while rotating counterclockwise.
Police said the Acura entered into the crossover between the northbound and southbound travel lanes, where it came to a final rest within the northbound travel lane of Route 113, just south of the Subaru.
Then, after the second collision, a Ford Explorer being driven by a 67-year-old Ocean City, Md., man approached the scene, also traveling northbound on Route 113, and upon reaching the collision scene, the front of the Ford struck the left side of the Acura, which sat disabled within the left travel lane, police said. As a result of that impact, the Acura was forced in a northeasterly direction, where the right side struck the left side of the Subaru, causing both vehicles to exit the northbound travel lanes and come to rest on the northbound shoulder of Route 113, according to the DSP. After the impact, police said, the Ford entered the grass median of Route 113 and struck a roadway sign before coming to rest in the median.
The DSP reported that as the Subaru and Acura were traveling across the roadway, they had collided with the Subaru driver and occupants of the Lexus, who had all exited their vehicles and were in the roadway.
Jones, the driver of the Subaru, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identification was announced later, pending notification of next-of-kin. The driver of the Lexus was transported to an area hospital by ambulance and admitted in critical condition. The passenger of the Lexus was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. The operator of the Acura was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The operator of the Ford was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.
As of Tuesday evening, the crash continued to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, and they are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the vehicle that fled the scene after the initial crash. The vehicle is believed to be an older model tractor-trailer with no sleeper and a grain trailer with a black tarp covering the load. The vehicle continued traveling northbound on DuPont Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Argo with the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.