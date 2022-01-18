The Delaware State Police this week were investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, Hollyville Road south of Harmony Cemetery Road, near Millsboro.
According to police, their initial investigation determined that a 2006 Jeep Liberty being driven by a 17-year-old Frankford girl was traveling northbound on Hollyville Road, approaching the intersection at Harmony Cemetery Road. At that time, a 2016 Freightliner flatbed truck was traveling southbound in the same vicinity, they said, when for unknown reasons, the driver of the Jeep lost control of the vehicle. It crossed into the southbound lane and began rotating in counterclockwise rotation, exposing the passenger side, police said.
The driver of the Freightliner, a 26-year-old Salisbury, Md., man applied the brakes in an attempt to avoid a collision, police said, but the front right of the truck struck the passenger side of the Jeep. After impact, the Jeep was forced off the west side of the roadway, where it came to a rest. The Freightliner was redirected off the west side of the roadway and struck a tree with its front right before coming to rest south of the impact, according to the DSP.
The operator of the Jeep was transported to Beebe Healthcare in Lewes and treated for minor injuries, police said. A 13-year-old Frankford girl, who was the front-seat passenger in the Jeep, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim was being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
The roadway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the investigation was completed and the roadway was cleared.
The investigation was ongoing early this week, and anyone with information regarding the crash is being asked to contact MCpl. Argo of the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling (302) 703-3264. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.