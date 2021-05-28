Two 18-year-old men were arrested by the Ocean City (Md.) Police Department on Friday, May 28, for allegedly stabbing four people during a house party on 130th Street in Ocean City overnight.
Stas Urbanski-Hughes of Frankford and Brandon Storm Allen Messick of Ocean City were both charged with four counts each of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, as well as one count of openly wearing and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Police said officers responded to a report of a serious assault on 130th Street at 12:35 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they said, the officers located four stabbing victims in front of the fire station at 130th Street, where EMS personnel administered emergency care.
Two of the victims were flown to TidalHealth in Salisbury, Md., and a third was flown to Christiana Hospital in Newark. The fourth victim, police added, did not suffer from life-threatening injuries and was not transported to a hospital.
An investigation conducted by OCPD found Hughes and Messick had allegedly gotten into a fight with the victims during a house party, which ultimately led to the stabbings and their arrests.