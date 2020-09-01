Delaware State Police this week were investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred around 8:53 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31, on southbound DuPont Boulevard (Route 113) 0.4 miles south of McCabe Road.
Police said their initial investigation has determined a 2002 Lexus RX300, driven by a 45-year-old Frankford man, was traveling southbound on DuPont Boulevard. For unknown reasons, they said, the driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the east edge of the roadway and continued traveling for approximately 250 feet through the center grass median.
The Lexus then reentered the roadway crossing both lanes of travel before exiting the west edge of the roadway and struck a cluster of trees, police said. The vehicle came to rest on the west edge of the roadway. The driver was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, they said.
Identification of the victim was pending notification of his next-of-kin.
Southbound DuPont Boulevard was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The investigation was ongoing mid-week, and anyone with information regarding the crash is being asked to contact Cpl. A. Mitchell of the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling (302) 644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.