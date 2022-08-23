Delaware State Police this week identified the man who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision on Aug. 18 in Selbyville as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford.
According to the DSP, on Aug. 18, around 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road, approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard (Route 113), where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, they said, a white 2012 Toyota RAV-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard, approaching the intersection at McCabe Road.
For unknown reasons, police said, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the RAV-4. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard.
Police reported that Marzariegos-Coronado was properly restrained and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The operator of the RAV-4, a 24-year-old woman from Rockaway, N.J., was properly restrained and was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The passenger of the RAV-4, a 16-year-old girl from Rockaway, N.J., was properly restrained and was also transported via ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident, police said. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the collision was being investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continued to investigate the incident this week. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact SCpl. R. Albert by calling (302) 703-3266. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.