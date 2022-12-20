Delaware State Police this week arrested 42-year-old Jason Moore of Frankford on felony criminal charges following an assault incident.
According to the DSP, on Dec. 17, around 3:20 a.m., troopers responded to the 37000 block of Oak Street, Frankford, for a reported assault. Upon arrival, troopers said, they learned Moore had allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with a female acquaintance at the residence. The female victim then called a friend to pick her up from the house, they said. The 37-year-old female friend and a 39-year-old male drove to the residence, police said, and Moore allegedly brandished a machete and threatened them.
The 39-year-old male victim and Moore then allegdly engaged in a physical altercation, police said. During the altercation, police said, Moore allegedly struck the victim multiple times with the machete, causing lacerations to the man’s head and body. The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police reported. Moore was taken into custody without incident, and the machete was recovered at the scene, they said.
Moore was transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with: Assault 2nd Degree (a felony); Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (a felony); two felony counts of Aggravated Menacing; and Offensive Touching.
Moore was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $38,500 cash bond.