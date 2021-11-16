Delaware State Police arrested Steven L. Hickman, 55, of Frankford and Leon N. Frazier, 52, of Ellendale, early Monday morning after they allegedly stole bicycles from Walmart and fled from DSP troopers.
According to police, on Nov. 15, around 4:47 a.m., a trooper conducting traffic control on John J. Williams Hwy (Route 24) west of Mulberry Knoll Road observed a gray Dodge Ram truck traveling westbound on Route 24 with a large number of bicycles in the bed of the truck and one being dragged behind. A traffic stop was attempted on the truck, they said, but the driver failed to stop and continued to travel westbound before the truck became disabled west of Banks Road.
When it came to a stop, police said, Frazier exited the driver’s side and was taken into custody without incident. A search of Frazier’s person was conducted, and suspected drug paraphernalia was located on him, police reported. A computer inquiry revealed Frazier’s driver’s license was suspended, they noted.
Hickman was taken into custody when he exited the passengers’ side of the truck.
Before the men were transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7, troopers were advised by the dispatch center that the Rehoboth Beach Walmart had reported a theft of a large number of bicycles. Located in plain view in the truck bed were approximately $1,950 in bikes with Walmart price tags.
A criminal investigation ensued, police said, and troopers determined the bikes were stolen from the exterior of Walmart shortly before the trooper observed the vehicle on Route 24.
Frazier was charged with: Theft $1,500 or Greater (a felony), Conspiracy Second Degree (a felony), Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (a felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Mischief Under $1,500, Driving While Suspended, Failure to Have Insurance in Possession and multiple traffic violations. He was released on a $5,500 unsecured bond.
Hickman was charged with: Theft $1,500.00 or Greater (a felony), Conspiracy Second Degree (a felony) and Criminal Mischief Under $1,500. He was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.