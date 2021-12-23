Race Directors Rick Hundley and Ernie Felici of Focus Multisports — known for the Bethany Beach First Responders Sports Weekend, Coastal Delaware Running Festival, Coastal Resorts Golf Classic, Surfin Snowman Valentine’s Day Weekend Love Run/Walk, Justin’s Beach House 5k, July 4th Holiday Firecracker Run, Dewey Beach Buddy Run, Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot and other entrepreneurial ventures — recently made a contribution of $10,000 to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company (BBVFC), after successful Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot and Bethany Beach Sports Weekend events.
“We were proud of these events in particular because of the family-friendly aspect for both residents and visitors alike. By the attendance and the positive feedback, I think we accomplished that goal,” said Hundley.
“At Focus Multisports, Rick and I, along with our team of volunteers, enthusiastic participants, Bethany Beach Police and Public Works departments, and through the generosity of our sponsors, make our community better through philanthropy and have fun while doing it. Our alliances strengthen local organizations and provide businesses with a platform to give back — and we were thrilled to honor the work of Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s first-responders,” said Felici.
Sponsors for the Bethany Beach Sports Weekend and Bethany-Fenwick Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot events included: Wilgus Associates, Bank of Ocean City, Coastal Point newspaper, Giant Food—Millville, Zoca Mexican and Harvest Tide Steakhouse, Bethany Beach Ocean Suites and Holiday Inn Express, Steve Morgan—Keller Williams Realty, PNC Bank, Anne Powell—Realtor, Atlantic Transportation Services, Baja Mexican Grill, DJ Rupe and Creative Resource Group.
Registration is now open for the Feb. 12, 2022, Bethany Beach Surfin Snowman Valentine’s Day Weekend Love Run/Walk at SurfinSnowman.com and for the April 22-24, 2022, Coastal Delaware Running Festival at CodelRun.com, with the best rates being offered now.