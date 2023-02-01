Police and medical personnel from several agencies in Delaware and Maryland were working for several hours on Wednesday to free a man buried up to his neck in sand in a bin 60 feet in the air.
The incident, at Atlantic Concrete in Dagsboro, occurred around 10 a.m., and rescue work continued into the afternoon, with the man being free up to the waist by around 2:30 p.m. and conscious and alert throughout the ordeal, according to officials.
Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto, public information officer for Delaware State Police in Georgetown, confirmed the incident but told the Coastal Point that details, and the victim’s name, were not available by mid-afternoon. If investigators requested a state police news release, it would be issued later, he said.
Eight rescuers worked on freeing the man, and several fire company ladder trucks were in use. Crews were checking with Mountaire Farms in Selbyville about using rescue panels that are used when such incidents occur in grain silos, according to an online alert posted by Delmarva Firefighter Forums.
By noon, there was word that a police helicopter was preparing to land, to transport the patient to the hospital if necessary, but due to poor visibility, it was unable to land. By around 1:30 p.m. the police helicopter was able to fly and was at the scene.
Among responding agencies were the Ocean City, Md., Confined Rescue Team, Sussex County Tech Rescue, New Castle County Tech Rescue and Delaware State Aviation, as well medics, firefighters and personnel from first-responder agencies in Frankford, Millsboro, Bethany Beach, Millville, Roxana, Rehoboth Beach, Georgetown and Seaford, and, in Maryland, from Salisbury, Bishopville and Ocean Pines.