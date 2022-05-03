A marsh fire along the Assawoman Canal near South Bethany impacted wetlands this week as the marsh blazed for several hours on Friday, April 29. The fire, located near the Bahamas Beach neighborhood, saw response from the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
Responders fought the marshland blaze with both fire trucks and fire boats, attacking the fire from the canal. The fire boats were launched from Harpoon Hannah’s near Fenwick Island.
South Bethany Mayor Tim Saxton said he smelled the fire in South Bethany and was able to get an update from South Bethany Police Chief Jason Lovins.
“There was lots of wind last night, and it sort of carried the fire forward,” said Saxton. “The police chief here handled our part of the response. The fire was in no danger of jumping over the canals to hit the homes on Canal, so it was a brush and marsh fire.”
The Indian River Volunteer Company reported that both they and Ocean City, Md., fire departments were alerted by South Bethany police to assist the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company with their respective marine units, to help suppress the vegetation and marsh fire that has been smoldering for an extended period of time.
Emergency response units from Indian River included Utility Marine 1, with emergency response unit assignments launching at Harpoon Hannah’s near Fenwick Island, progressing toward the Assawoman Canal, and arriving near Kent Avenue and Freeport Boulevard (Bahamas Beach) to assist with area suppression and saturation of burning vegetation in an effort to fully suppress the smoldering and persistent brush fire along the banks of the Assawoman Canal.