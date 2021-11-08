The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal this week was investigating a Nov. 6 fire in North Bethany that heavily damaged an oceanfront home.
The blaze, reported around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, occurred in the 39000 block of Seaside Drive in the Bethany Village community. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find flames engulfing the oceanfront home.
The home was occupied, and everyone was able to escape, officials said. There were no reported injuries, but the home sustained heavy fire damage. The cost of the damage has not been assessed at this time.
State fire investigators were on the scene on Nov. 7, searching for the fire’s origin and cause. The fire remained under investigation early this week.