The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a Feb. 18 fire that heavily damaged a house in the Country Village community in Ocean View.
The blaze, reported around 5 p.m., occurred on Sunrise Lane. Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio reported that firefighters encountered a heavy volume of fire inside the two-story house upon arrival. There were no reported injuries, he said, and the two occupants were able to escape the burning home.
Deputy fire marshals were on the scene on Feb. 18 conducting the investigation into the fire’s origin and cause. Fire damage was estimated at $300,000. The American Red Cross was notified to provide emergency assistance to the two adult occupants.