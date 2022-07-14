A home in the Bethany Lakes development in Bethany Beach was heavily damaged in a fire Tuesday morning, July 12, according to local and state fire officials.
The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the home in the 31000 block of May Drive. Millville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Guy Rickards reported that the fire was emanating from the roof of the home when he arrived at the scene as one part of one of the first arriving units, at which point additional fire apparatus was summoned to the scene. A thick plume of black smoke could be seen for miles during the height of the blaze.
Considering the strength of the fire and home size, many more pieces of fire apparatus were summoned.
The fire caused about $500,000 in damage to the two-story home, according to Delaware Deputy Chief Fire Marshal John Galaska, who also reported that it has been declared accidental. The blaze began in an exterior pool-equipment area, Galaska said.
The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but neither the occupants nor any firefighters were injured, Galaska said.