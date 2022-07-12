The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal this week investigated a fire that heavily damaged a single-family dwelling in Bethany Beach on July 12.
The incident, reported shortly before 9:30 a.m., occurred in the 31000 block of May Drive, Bethany Beach, in the Bethany Lakes community. The Millville Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from a dwelling structure, Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal John M. Galaska reported. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but all occupants escaped without injury. Mutual-aid fire companies assisted at the scene.
State fire investigators were called to the scene and performed an investigation to determine the origin and cause. The fire was determined to be accidental in nature, caused by an electrical malfunction in the exterior pool equipment area. There were no reported injuries. Damage was estimated at $500,000.
We'll have more on this story in the July 15 issue of the Coastal Point.