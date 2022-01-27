The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal this week was investigating a fire that heavily damaged a structure in Dagsboro on Jan. 24.
According to Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal John M. Galaska, the incident, reported shortly before 7 a.m., occurred in the 30000 block of Power Plant Road, Dagsboro. The Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, and found smoke and flames coming from a single-family mobile-home dwelling structure with additions, he said. The home was occupied, but the residents escaped without injury, he said.
Mutual-aid fire companies assisted at the scene.
State fire investigators were called to the scene and performed an investigation to determine the origin and cause. The fire remained under investigation this week. There were no reported injuries to persons or firefighters. Damage was estimated at $5,000.