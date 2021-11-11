Fenwick Island Police Chief John Devlin was in Florida in April when he got the news that his friend, neighbor and fellow police officer Delmar Police Department Cpl. Keith Heacook had been killed in the line of duty.
“It was a shock,” Devlin said this week. “I was very close friends with Keith and his wife, Susan. In my 30-some-year career, I’ve been through a lot,” he said. “Nothing hit as hard as this one.”
From the minute he heard the news about Heacook — who died April 28 from injuries he had suffered while responding to a call about an intruder on April 25 — Devlin said, he wanted to do something to help Heacook’s family.
That desire has resulted in a fundraiser to be held for the family on Friday, Nov. 19, at the Papa Grande Coastal Taqueria restaurant in Fenwick Island. The dine-and-donate event will donate a portion of all sales at the restaurant between noon and 10 p.m. to Heacook’s family. There will also be raffles throughout the day of goods donated by area businesses, Devlin said. As of this week, he said, “We have at least a dozen very nice prizes.”
He said he still hasn’t gotten used to not seeing Heacook in their Laurel neighborhood.
“We would often see him and his wife walking up and down the street, for exercise,” he recalled.
Devlin said he will also be participating in the Nov. 16 First Responder Fundraiser and live radio broadcast on Ocean 98.1 at Pottery Place and Perks Café in Fenwick. The event will be broadcast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., and community members are being invited to stop by and donate to the fundraiser, which benefits local police and fire departments. Devlin said he will be providing details about the Heacook fundraiser during his radio appearance.
The Nov. 16 event will feature coffee and pastries from Perks Café and Papa Grande, as well as displays of emergency equipment from local departments and art by John Donato.
Devlin said Heacook’s death has brought home to him just how hard it is to be a spouse of a law enforcement officer. His own wife, he said, “took it hard, because it could have been me.
“As we all know, as police officers — you know it could happen. Sometimes we take for granted what our wives go through,” he said.
His main objective in organizing the fundraiser and as a friend of the family is supporting Susan Heacook as she moves forward in the wake of her husband’s death, he said.
“If it was me and the shoe was on the other foot, I’m sure Keith would be doing the same for my wife,” Devlin said.
Papa Grande Coastal Taqueria is located at 38929 Madison Way, west of Fenwick Island. Participants do not need to be present to claim raffle prizes.
For more information or to donate items for the raffle, call the Fenwick Island Police Department at (302) 539-2000.