Delaware State Police this week were continuing to investigate a single-vehicle accident that killed a 28-year-old Selbyville man and his 3-year-old daughter near Frankford the night of Saturday, Jan. 14.
Harvey Justice III of Selbyville and Elleigh Marie Blayne Barton of Crisfield, Md., both died in the accident, which occurred around 9:11 p.m.
Police said Justice was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado at a high rate of speed, traveling west on Roxana Road (Route 17) east of McCary Road, when he approached a left curve in the roadway. They said Justice failed to negotiate the curve, and the right-side tires of the truck went off the road.
He reportedly swerved to re-enter the roadway, but the truck began skidding sideways, heading southwest, then slid across the road and exited the north edge of Roxana Road, where it overturned multiple times before hitting hit a small tree and then the right rear side of a parked truck in the driveway of a residence in the 36000 block of Roxana Road. It then struck the attached garage.
Neither the driver nor the child were properly restrained, police said.
Justice was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Roxana Road was closed for about seven hours while the crash was investigated and the roadway cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating and asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Cpl. J. Smith at (302) 703-3267, to send a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.