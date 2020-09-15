“Thank a Police Officer Day” is a national observance honoring law enforcement on the third Saturday in September. This year marks the fifth year that volunteers will be visiting and thanking agencies across the Delmarva Peninsula, as citizens, businesses and civic organizations come together to honor those who serve and protect.
Organizers are asking for the public’s help. They can contact the group by email to “adopt” a local department, coordinate a day of thanks in their city or town during Sept. 12-19 and join the online event. They offer printable images, ideas for ways to get involved and customized graphics for individual agencies, which are free to download.
In addition, they are asking local leaders and elected officials to share information about the date on their social media channels, officially recognize Thank a Police Officer Day in their town or city with a proclamation, and encourage participation among local residents.
“We can't think of a better time than now to thank the men and women who contribute so much to our community,” organizers said.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Delmarva Supports Law Enforcement via email at delmarvablue@gmail.com, or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.