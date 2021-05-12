Delaware State Police arrested a 21-year-old Ellendale man on assault charges on Monday after an incident near Millsboro in which he allegedly sprayed a teenage female acquaintance with pepper spray during an argument.
According to the DSP, Mardis L. Powell Jr., 21, of Ellendale had called a 17-year-old female acquaintance on Monday, May 10, around 10:40 p.m., requesting that she meet him in the parking lot of the Carillon Woods Apartments off Hollyville Road. When the girl responded, police said, Powell allegedly became aggressive with her, and a verbal argument ensued. Police said he then allegedly took her cellphone, threw it on the ground, and then sprayed her in the face with pepper spray.
Troopers said the victim and Powell then allegedly engaged in a physical altercation in the parking lot before being separated by another individual who was in the parking lot. The victim got into her vehicle and had begun to drive away when Powell allegedly kicked the side of her 2011 Hyundai Sonata, police reported.
As the victim left the scene, the DSP reported, Powell allegedly followed her to her residence and started yelling at her in the driveway before allegedly throwing a radio at the rear window of her vehicle, causing the window to shatter. Powell fled the area before police arrived, they said, and the victim did not require medical attention.
On May 11, Powell was located and transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with Assault 2nd Degree (a felony) and Criminal Mischief. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,100 cash bond.