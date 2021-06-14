The Delaware State Police reported this week that they have been investigating possible online sexual extortion cases.
According to the DSP, individuals have been receiving emails, texts and chatroom invitations encouraging them to send images of themselves depicted in various stages of undress (nude or sexual photos). If the individual sends a photo, he/she is immediately solicited for money or threatened that the photo will be shared with the individual’s friends, employers or the public, causing embarrassment or alarm.
DSP officials offered recommendations to anyone receiving such invitations and/or requests:
- Never send anyone a photo or information of yourself that you would not share publicly, especially to individuals you don’t know. If you are 18 or older, it is not a crime to willingly send a photo unless there is an exchange of money from a threat.
- Remember — send is forever.
- Ignore the request (don’t send anything they request) and advise them you will be contacting the police.
- Individuals that have ignored the request typically have not been harassed or solicited again, and the predators usually move on to the next person, trying to extort money from them.
To read about other frauds, scams and alerts, go to the Federal Communications Commission website: Frauds, Scams and Alerts | Federal Communications Commission (fcc.gov).
Anyone who has been a victim of this scam/fraud because of exchanging U.S. currency, should contact Sgt. K. Wells of the Delaware State Police High Tech Crimes Unit (302) 741-2766. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.