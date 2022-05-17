The Delaware State Police this week noted that the agency continually investigates complaints of thefts from motor vehicles.
“These crimes result in the loss of money, electronics, personal belongings of value, personal identification and firearms. Nearly all these complaints result from the owner leaving the vehicle unsecured overnight. These crimes are avoidable by simply taking the extra time to ensure that your vehicles are locked while parked at your residence. Delaware State Police want to share the importance of ‘Lock Up! Every Night!’ to combat this preventable crime trend.”
The DSP offered a number of prevention and awareness tips:
- Always keep the doors of your unattended vehicles locked and the windows shut.
- Do not leave items of value in your vehicle. These items include purses, wallets, credit cards, electronics, checkbooks, money, Social Security cards, loose change, documents and paperwork with your printed personal information.
- Store valuable tools inside your residence. If needed daily for work, create an easy system to load and unload, such as using storage containers to transport.
- Lock your glove box, which should only store your registration and insurance cards. Do not store your vehicle title in the glove box. Store it in a safe place in your residence.
- Clear the vehicle of all clutter and personal items. This can give the general impression that other property of value may be kept within the vehicle.
- Do not keep a spare vehicle key hidden in the same vehicle. Do not store house keys or other keys in your vehicle.
- If possible, keep your vehicle parked under a lighted area that you can check from your residence.
- If you have a surveillance security system, include your vehicle in the angle of your camera. If you locate a suspicious subject on your property or around your vehicle, do not confront them. Instead, call 911 immediately.
- Be a good witness for your neighbors, co-workers, and fellow citizens. Pay attention and be aware of what is going on in your neighborhood and other places that you frequent throughout the course of your day.
- Avoid taking a false security mindset. These crimes happen in all communities across the region. Your address will not safeguard your property. Lock up! Every night!