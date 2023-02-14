The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help with locating 22-year-old Michael Robinson of Millsboro. Robinson currently has four active warrants for his arrest, including a felony warrant stemming from an incident that occurred in November and another felony warrant stemming from a separate incident that occurred in December.
Robinson is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Robinson is believed to be homeless and his current whereabouts are unknown, police said, but he frequents the Laurel, Bridgeville and Millsboro areas of Sussex County.
Due to the nature of the cases and in consideration of the victims, no additional details will be released about the incidents that occurred in November and December, police said.
Attempts to locate Robinson have been unsuccessful, they noted, and troopers are asking anyone who may know of Michael Robinson’s whereabouts to contact Trooper E. Eschbach by calling (302) 337-1090. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.