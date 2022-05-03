Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating two wanted Sussex County men.
According to police, during the middle of April, troopers began investigating multiple thefts from vehicles and one theft of a motor vehicle in the Milton and Lewes areas. Through investigative measures, Sherman Mitchell, 38, of Milton and Wade Kendorski, 34, of Millsboro, were developed as suspects in these cases. Attempts to locate the suspects have been unsuccessful and police this week were asking the public’s assistance with locating them.
Mitchell is wanted on charges of: Theft of a Motor Vehicle (a felony), Theft From a Senior Citizen (a felony), three counts of Theft Under $1,500 and two counts of Criminal Trespass Third Degree. He may currently be in the Milton, Lewes or Seaford areas, according to police.
Kendorski was wanted on charges of Theft Under $1,500 and Criminal Trespass Third Degree. He is also wanted for numerous active capiases for his arrest. He is possibly in the Millsboro or Georgetown areas, police said.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate these cases. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Mitchell or Kendorski’s whereabouts to contact Detective W. Saylor by calling (302) 752-3897. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com. In addition, anyone who believes they may have been a victim in one of these cases and who has not filed a police report should contact Detective W. Saylor at (302) 752-3897.