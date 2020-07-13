On July 1, Delaware State Police Superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen Jr. announced his retirement. He was set to begin serving as the head of the Department of Safety & Homeland Security on July 13.
“Col. McQueen dedicated nearly 32 years with the Delaware State Police and served with integrity to protect our communities and to keep Delawareans safe,” said Gov. John C. Carney Jr. “He has an ability to connect with folks on a personal level and was a strong leader as the head of DSP. Though Col. McQueen is retiring as superintendent, I’m pleased that he will serve our state as the Secretary of Safety & Homeland Security — especially as we continue building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”
McQueen is the second-longest-serving superintendent in the agency’s history, having served as DSP superintendent since Dec. 20, 2012.
“It has been the honor and privilege of my life to serve as the 25th colonel of the Delaware State Police. I have borne witness to the dedication, sacrifice and courage exemplified by all members of the Delaware State Police family,” McQueen said. “Many of our accomplishments have been the direct result of the relationship with the community we serve. During these challenging times, the Delaware State Police is well-positioned to seize the opportunity to build upon its legacy of leadership and the progress of our state.”
Prior to joining the Delaware State Police in 1988, McQueen served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. McQueen resides in Bear with his wife, Freda S. McQueen; his son, Nathaniel McQueen III; and his daughter, Nayla J. McQueen.
U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) said of McQueen, “I was honored to work with him years ago and proud to see him rise to become the first African American superintendent of the state police. His character and leadership are a model for Delawareans, young and old alike.”
Prior to becoming superintendent, McQueen served in many leadership roles with the DSP, including patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, traffic lieutenant, criminal lieutenant, captain (troop commander) of Troops 9, 1 and 2. He was promoted to the rank of major for statewide operations, then New Castle County Operations, before being promoted to the rank of colonel.
Delaware Department of Justice Chief of Staff Robert M. Coupe said he was honored to have served with McQueen in the Delaware State Police and as Secretary of Safety & Homeland Security.
“Col. McQueen’s devoted service to our state, his vision for the future, commitment to progress and his steadfast leadership through challenging times stand as a solid example for all leaders to follow,” Coupe said.
Lt. Col. Melissa A. Zebley described the honor of having served as a member of the DSP Executive Staff with McQueen, saying, “His vision for enhancing our operational effectiveness, his tireless work ethic, and his unyielding commitment to serve our communities have been the hallmarks of his leadership. The culmination of Col. McQueen’s success is not simply measured in operational achievements; rather it is best measured by his impact on our division’s healthy culture and his commitment to the wellbeing and safety of its people.”
McQueen’s achievements include many items of direct service to the Delaware community. His accomplishments focus on improving the efficiency of business processes to advance public safety, and building transparency and trust.
From December 2012 through March 2020, McQueen’s leadership has created results including:
• Reducing both robberies and burglaries 62 percent;
• Reducing thefts (excluding shoplifting) 52 percent;
• Reducing non-family aggravated assaults 26 percent;
• Increasing proactive DUI arrests 19 percent (“proactive” indicates the trooper halted the offense before the operator caused a crash);
• Increasing proactive drug investigations 70 percent;
• Increasing robbery clearance rates between 15 and 20 percent;
• Increasing burglary and theft clearance rates by about 10 percent.
The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators named McQueen the 2019 Lifetime Achievement in Highway Safety award recipient in the law enforcement category. In 2019, the Center for Police Practice, Policy & Research recognized McQueen for implementing innovative strategies that brought change and improved policing, naming him the recipient of the 2019 Excellence in Policing Award.
The DSP became the first state police agency in the nation to use the social media platform Nextdoor.com to deliver direct messages to communities needing specific crime prevention reminders. At McQueen’s direction, each patrol troop began hosting public Year in Review sessions annually to make information-sharing more conversational. McQueen established the statewide Community Outreach Unit in 2015 to improve interpersonal connections with the community. Since that time, DSP expanded to offer:
• State Troopers Actively Reaching Students (STARS) for lunchtime chats with elementary students
• Backpack and school supply drives
• Halloween Trunk or Treat events
• Thanksgiving food drives
• Trooper Youth Program
• Community Café or Coffee with a Commander
• Honorary Troop Commander partnerships
• Focus groups to assess community needs
• Troopers teaching at the Delaware Technical Community College Junior Police Academy.
McQueen spear-headed multiple donor-funded renovations at Camp Barnes, the police-managed 73-year-old free overnight youth camp near Bethany Beach.
Camp Director MCpl. J. Shawn Hatfield said, “Colonel McQueen attended every significant event or ceremony at the camp, and he was always supportive of everything we did at Camp Barnes.”
Delaware State Troopers Association President Lt. Thomas Brackin described McQueen’s diplomacy. “One of his true strengths as a leader is his ability to never take our differences personally and always try to see the other perspective,” he said.
McQueen holds a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from Wilmington University and earned his master’s degree in social work from Delaware State University. He is a graduate of the 209th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy, the FBI National Executive Institute and the Anti-Defamation League Counterterrorism Training.
“The men and women of the DSP wish Col. McQueen continued success in his new role in public service,” Zebley said.
Zebley has since been named the new superintendent of the DSP.