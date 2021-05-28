The Delaware State Police this week wished everyone an enjoyable and safe Memorial Day weekend.
“Let’s not forget that this weekend, and more specifically Monday, Memorial Day, is a time to memorialize those members of our armed forces that made the ultimate sacrifice while preserving the freedom or our great nation,” officials said. “We also want to take time to thank those veterans who will be celebrating with us, as well as those brave men and women currently serving as members of our military.”
They also noted that the Delaware State Police will be out in full force, patrolling the roadways this weekend to ensure that everyone is driving with due care and offering assistance to motorists in need. Troopers intend to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injury crashes on highways during this “unofficial” start of the summer season, and will be focusing on distracted driving , motorists not wearing seatbelts, unrestrained children in vehicles and any aggressive driving behaviors, such as speeding, following too close and especially driving under the influence.
The DSP offered the public a number of steps they can take to ensure safe holiday weekend travel without jeopardizing their life or the lives of others who may be on the road:
- Ensure all occupants are properly restrained;
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin;
- Before drinking, designate a sober driver and give that person your keys;
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely;
- If you see a drunk or aggressive driver on the road, immediately contact 911 as soon as safely possible; and
- If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
The National Click It or Ticket Campaign has already started and runs through June 6, but everyone should always wear their seatbelts, officials urged. To read more about the campaign, visit Click It Or Ticket 2021.