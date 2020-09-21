Delaware State Police on Sept. 18 issued a traffic advisory for Routes 1 and 113 in Sussex County through Sept. 27, due to an increase in the volume of traffic expected. Motorists can expect to see an increase in police presence in the area, conducting aggressive driving and DUI patrols, they said.
“The Delaware State Police would like to remind motorists to report an aggressive driving incident or an impaired driver by obtaining the license plate number and calling 911.”
For updated road closure information and traffic conditions, go to http://www.deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories.