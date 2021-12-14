The Delaware State Police this week reported on multiple school shooting threats that had been shared on social media platforms over the past few weeks. Numerous posts and/or images have been shared nationwide which have affected various schools across the country.
“The threats reported to Delaware law enforcement agencies have been investigated and deemed non-credible,” DSP officials said. “At this time, the Delaware State Police has no intelligence indicating any credible threat to Delaware schools. Be cognizant that the absence of intelligence does not mean the absence of a threat,” they advised.
Anyone noticing suspicious activity is being advised to call 911 or the Delaware Anti-Terrorism Tip Line at 1-800-FORCE-1-2 (1-800-367-2312), or email information to force12@state.de.us.