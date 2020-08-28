The Delaware State Police are currently conducting a death investigation related to a boating accident that occurred yesterday afternoon.
Police said the incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 27, around 4:22 p.m., when a 68-year-old West Virginia man, his wife and granddaughter were fishing in the Indian River, south of the South Shore Marina, in their boat. They said the victim discovered his fishing line was caught in the boat’s motor, and he jumped in the water to untangle the line.
As the victim attempted to climb the ladder back onto the boat, police said, he fell backward into the water and was unable to swim due to the rough water conditions and strong current. A passing boat observed the victim in distress, pulled the victim from the water onto their boat, and began life-saving measures before being transferred to a Coast Guard boat and transported back to shore. The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital by ambulance.
The man was pronounced deceased at the hospital. His name was being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
Delaware Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police are investigating the boat accident, police noted.