On Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Delaware State Police will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to schedule their National Take-Back Initiative (NTBI).
The event offers an opportunity for those who have accumulated unwanted, unused and expired prescription drugs to safely dispose of those medications, to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
The DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations during Take Back Day. It is important to note that DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, the DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.
“This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” Delaware State Police officials said. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.
“Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” they added. “Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.”
The locations for planned disposal monitored by the Delaware State Police in Sussex County will be:
• Delaware State Police Troop 4, 23652 Shortly Road, Georgetown, DE 19947;
• Delaware State Police Troop 5, 9265 Public Safety Way, Bridgeville, DE 19933;
• Delaware State Police Troop 7, 18006 Coastal Highway, Lewes, DE 19958.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Oct. 24 Take Back Day event, and to find year-round collection sites, go to DEA’s official Take Back Day website at https://takebackday.dea.gov/.