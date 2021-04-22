Local first-responders this week noted the quick resolution provided to a water-rescue call, thanks to the presence of an aerial drone.
According to Millville Volunteer Fire Company representatives, on April 20, around 7:43 p.m., Sussex County’s Emergency Operations Center alerted the Millville and Dagsboro volunteer fire companies of the need for a Priority 1 water rescue in Peppers Creek near Sandy Beach. The victim was described as a 72-year-old man.
In addition to the two fire companies, a Delaware State Police helicopter, DNREC police and U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to the scene, though the Coast Guard advised responders that their 24-foot boat might not be able to reach the victim due to shallow water in that particular area of Peppers Creek. Sussex County paramedics Leah O’Boyle and Amy Shively were also dispatched to tend to the victim, in the event that he was injured.
Tony Petralia, public information officer for the Millville Volunteer Fire Company and owner of Sussex County Drones Inc., arrived with his personal equipment — an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV, or drone) — to assist in the search.
Petralia launched his UAV from Vines Creek Marina in less than 2 minutes and was able to pinpoint the location of the distressed boater on the opposite shore in that same amount of time.
“Sunlight was not on my side,” Petralia said. “I went full-speed to the area where the boater was last seen across the river. At an altitude of 200 feet, it made him easier to see than those at water level.
“Once I spotted the lone victim and he acknowledged I was above, I was able to relay the information to Chief Mike Melson, who guided the Dagsboro VFC boat to his exact position.”
The unidentified boater did not require any medical attention and was in wearing proper gear for the weather, Petralia noted, adding that this all occurred prior to any of the supplementary units’ arrival.
“Drone technology is not new to firefighting and rescues in many areas of the country,” he said. “Last night proved that it may be utilized much more in the future for water-related incidents, etc.”