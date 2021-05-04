In coordination with the Delmar Police Department, the Delaware Fraternal Order of Police has set up an account at DSPFCU to take donations for the late Delmar Police Department Cpl. Keith Heacook, DFOP officials announced this week. Heacook was reportedly assaulted while responding to a police call and subsequently passed away.
To donate, people may send a check, made payable to DSPFCU with a notation in the memo line for the benefit of Cpl Heacook, to: DSPFCU, 700 N. Bedford St. Ext., Georgetown, DE 19947. They can also make an in-person donation at any DSPFCU location, including Georgetown, 700 N Bedford Street Ext., Georgetown, DE 19947; Cheswold, 6349 N DuPont Hwy., Cheswold, DE 19936; and New Castle, 235 Christiana Road New Castle, DE 19720.
Current DSPFCU members may call in or stop at any branch and do an internal transfer to the benefit of the Cpl. Heacook account.
For more information, contact DSPFCU Community Relations Manager Eric Williams at ewilliams@dspfcu.com or 833-DSPFCU1, ext. 1202.