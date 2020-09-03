The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) announced this week that Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI) Capt. Marvella Wise and James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) Staff Lt. Jason Schaffer have been promoted to the rank of major at their respective facilities. Both promotions were effective Aug. 30.
In their new positions, Wise and Schaffer will serve as a member of their warden’s senior leadership team and as their facility’s security superintendent, with day-to-day responsibility for maintaining safety and security for correctional officers, staff and inmates.
“Majors Wise and Schaffer are experienced leaders who have demonstrated the ability to manage people and projects, earned the respect of their peers and chain of command, and shown their commitment to our department’s dual mission of safety and security, as well as offender rehabilitation,” Bureau of Prisons Chief Shane Troxler said.
“Congratulations to Maj. Schaffer and Maj. Wise for earning their new responsibilities through personal track records of success and by demonstrating and instilling DOC’s core values to those under their command,” said Deputy Bureau of Prisons Chief Paul Shavack.
Wise, a 24-year DOC veteran, joined the DOC in 1996 and has served assignments at SCI and JTVCC. She earned promotions through the ranks, achieving correctional corporal in 1998, correctional sergeant in 2004, correctional lieutenant in 2008, correctional staff lieutenant in 2014, and correctional captain in 2018.
She has taken on additional responsibilities, including assignments as field training officer, Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) team, ERC Committee and Crisis Negotiation Team. She has been recognized with a Bureau Commendation, Warden’s Award for Outstanding Service, and is a three-time recipient of Employee of the Month.
Wise has participated in numerous leadership development courses and additional specialized training, including Workforce Planning, Women Leadership Development Program, Leadership Credibility, Hostage Negotiation, Mental Health First Aide, and Assisting Individuals in Crisis & Group Crisis Intervention. She is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in behavior science from Wilmington University.
Sussex Correctional Institution, located in Georgetown, was opened in 1931. SCI houses an all-male population in maximum, medium and minimum-security housing units. SCI provides a variety of treatment and programming for its inmate population, including educational instruction, vocational training, substance-abuse treatment, cognitive behavioral therapy, work assignments, spiritual/religious programming and a variety of other classes and programs.