The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) has announced that it will launch a five-week Citizens Academy beginning April 27. The free program gives members of the community a look inside the operations and programs of Delaware’s largest law-enforcement agency and provides first-hand insight into how the DOC achieves its dual mission of public safety and offender rehabilitation.
Academy sessions will provide an opportunity to engage with DOC leadership, uniformed officers, treatment and program providers, and a wide range of professional staff.
“More than 2,000 highly trained and dedicated professionals work together every day to supervise the inmates and probationers within our correctional system, to keep them safe, and to support their reentry success,” said Deputy Commissioner Monroe Hudson.
“Whether you have an interest in law enforcement, have a loved one who has been supervised by the DOC, or simply want to be better informed about how government works for you, our Citizens Academy provides an opportunity to see first-hand how our correctional system contributes to public safety and offender rehabilitation. Please consider joining us.”
The DOC Citizens Academy will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on five Tuesday evenings from April 27 through May 25. Sessions will be held at the Department of Correction Administration Building in Dover, the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, and the Probation & Parole Regional Office in Dover.
Class size is limited. Interested participants must complete a short application and pass a simple background check, with a form available online at https://doc.delaware.gov/assets/documents/DOC_Citizens_Academy_application.pdf. COVID-related precautions, including social distancing and mask-wearing, will be observed at all times.
The DOC is seeking a diverse group of participants, and they do not need to have any corrections or law-enforcement experience. Completed applications should be returned to Jason.Miller@Delaware.gov by April 5.
The Citizens Academy’s goal is to deepen public awareness of the DOC mission through information-sharing, dialogue and engagement and to build a strong partnership with local residents. Academy sessions are built around informational presentations, demonstrations, class discussions and tours of a prison facility and Probation & Parole district office.
Sessions will focus on a variety of topics, including organizational structure, officer and staff training, prison operations, community supervision methods, medical and behavioral health treatment, vocational training and education, as well as the DOC’s role in coordinating Delaware’s statewide reentry initiative.
Participants can gain an understanding of how DOC assesses offender needs and risks and leverages technology, training, communication and collaboration to meet their needs, mitigate those risks, support reentry success and reduce Delaware’s recidivism rate.
For more information, or to submit an application, contact Jason Miller, chief of Communications & Community Relations, at Jason.Miller@Delaware.gov or call (302) 379-4048.