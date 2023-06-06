Dagsboro police this week detained and the Delaware State Police arrested a 35-year-old Delmar man in connection with the theft of a car in Millsboro last Thursday afternoon.
The DSP reported that on Thursday, June 1, around 4:15 p.m., a trooper responded to the 22000 block of Daisey Road for a report of a car that had been stolen. The trooper learned that a dark green Ford Focus had allegedly been stolen from the driveway, along with fishing gear that was inside of the car.
Around 7 p.m. that day, an officer from the Dagsboro Police Department saw the stolen Focus being driven through town. The officer contacted the driver, identified as Terry Toomey, 35, of Delmar, Del., when he stopped at the Bodie’s Dairy Market at 912 Main Street. Toomey was detained without incident and turned over to the custody of the Delaware State Police.
He was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle (a felony), Theft Under $1,500, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Driving at an Unreasonable Speed and Criminal Trespass Third Degree.
Toomey was released on his own recognizance in connection with the theft case, police said, but also had numerous active warrants for his arrest and was ultimately committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,167 cash bond.