Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating 40-year-old Leonel A. Velasquez-Chery of Dagsboro.
On Jan. 22, 2021, at approximately 7:50 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a residence on Shawnee Drive, Dagsboro, for a reported assault involving a weapon. Through the investigation it was determined that Leonel A. Velasquez-Chery allegedly entered the residence and assaulted a 21-year-old male acquaintance. During the incident, according to police, Velasquez-Chery allegedly held a large knife near the victim's face. The victim did not require medical attention. During the incident, there was a 1-year-old child in the residence, police reported.
Velasquez-Chery is wanted out of Delaware State Police Troop 4 for the following charges: Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony (felony), Aggravated menacing (felony), Assault 3rd degree and Endangering the welfare of a child.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .
