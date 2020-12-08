With the holiday season having arrived, the Delaware State Police this week reminded the public to make safety a priority to avoid being vulnerable to theft and other holiday crimes. By taking a few extra precautions, people can help ensure their holiday is a happy and safe one, they said:
• Remember to always lock your car doors, even if they are in the driveway of your residence.
• Secure any valuables in a place where they aren’t visible from outside the vehicle. If you have arrived to your final destination, remove the valuables from your vehicle.
• Always leave outside lights on during the night to keep your home and vehicles parked outside visible from the roadway.
• Be aware of any suspicious activity or subjects in your community and report them immediately to the police.
• If packages are being delivered and you are not going to be home, ask a neighbor to collect the package for you.
• If you have a security system, always remember to activate it and lock the doors to your home.
• Try to shop during the day, but if you shop at night, do not do it alone.
• Parking lots are an easy place to fall victim to a crime. Always park in a safe, well-lit location.
• When walking to and from your vehicle, stay alert to your surroundings and be aware of possible suspicious persons, vehicles or situations. Always remember, if you see something, to say something.
• When going into a store, always turn off your vehicle, remove the keys and lock the doors.
• Use caution if carrying a wallet or purse, and be sure to not leave them unattended.
• Avoid wearing expensive jewelry and carrying large amounts of cash.
• Always be aware of your surroundings and avoid being preoccupied with your cellphone and other electronic devices.
“The Delaware State Police wishes everyone a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season!”