The Delaware State Police on Sunday, May 31, issued a public-safety message addressing the wave of protests occurring across the nation in recent days.
“In light of the recent tragedy and current events that have struck our nation, the Delaware State Police remain committed to our mission to serve and protect our citizens,” they said.
“With protests occurring throughout the United States, we understand that many of our citizens here in Delaware also want to exercise their First Amendment right and have their voices heard to include the right to peaceably assemble. Our goal is to allow our citizens to protest as safely as possible, while we protect individuals, as well as public and private property.
“The Delaware State Police will continue to do our part and see that these protests remain peaceful. Over the past several days, some peaceful demonstrations in cities across the country have turned violent. We are asking our citizens to do their part in helping us protect our communities by refraining from violence.
“We also ask our citizens to report any suspicious activity and if they witness a crime to call their local police department, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, the Anti-Terrorism Tip Line at 1-800-FORCE-12, or in the event of an emergency, 911.
“We would also like to remind our citizens of the COVID-19 that continues to impact our nation. These protests are likely to draw large crowds and we ask that you exercise the social distancing guidelines as well as the wearing of face masks.
“The safety of our citizens will remain our top priority while we continue to be committed to keeping Delaware safe.”