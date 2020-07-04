The Delaware State Police are investigating a double fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 6:35 p.m., on Friday, July 3, on Mount Joy Road in Millsboro, east of Lawson Road.
A 2001 Toyota Corolla operated by an 18-year-old man from Georgetown, was traveling eastbound on Mount Joy Road east of Lawson Road negotiating a slight left curve.
A 2003 Ford Explorer, operated by a 29-year-old man from Selbyville, was traveling westbound on Mount Joy Road in the same vicinity as the Toyota.
The DSP report that, for unknown reasons, the Toyota crossed the center line and entered the travel path of the Ford. The operator of the Ford swerved to the right and applied the brakes, which resulted in the front right of the Toyota colliding with the left front side of the Ford. After impact, the Toyota rotated counter-clockwise and came to rest in the middle of Mount Joy Road. The Ford traveled off the north edge of the road and came to rest in the grass.
The 18-year-old operator of the Toyota was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance and was pronounced deceased. He was properly restrained.
The 29-year-old operator of the Ford was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital by ambulance, where he was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries. He was properly restrained.
In the Ford, the right-front passenger was a 72-year-old male from Millsboro, who was transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter, where he was pronounced deceased. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.
Also, a rear passenger in the Ford was a Millsboro female, who was properly restrained. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result of the crash, Mount Joy Road was closed for approximately 4 hours while the collision was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.
If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). Individuals may also email the unit director at debra.reed@state.de.us.
