The Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help. After a short hiatus, the Delaware State Police are welcoming the third in a lineage of Volkswagen Beetles to their ranks, and it needs a name.
Following the service of “Trooper Dan” in the 1970s and “Sergeant Dan” in the late 1990s and early 2000s, a brand new, sleeker-than-ever, turbo-charged 2019 Beetle has joined the DSP. The Beetle, officially a member of the 96th Delaware State Police Recruit Class, which is slated to graduate from the Police Academy in September, came from the factory without a name.
Members of the DSP will spend the nights at the Delaware State Fair with their newest Recruit Beetle, and they’re asking the public to help them name it. Troopers will be on hand with the Beetle from 5 to 9 p.m. every night at the State Fair and will have ballots available for all in attendance at the Fair so that the Delawareans that the new Beetle will serve and protect can have a voice in giving it the proper name.
The Beetle, along with a modern-day Chevrolet Tahoe, will be on the fairgrounds between the Delaware and Dover buildings.
In 1974, the Delaware State Police converted a 1971 Volkswagen Beetle into a safety education vehicle. Known as “Trooper Dan,” the car was equipped with its own campaign hat, a red light for a nose and eyeballs on the windshield wipers. The vehicle would be used in conjunction with school programs, as well as highway and bicycle safety programs.
A trooper would converse with students through a hidden speaker in the front of the vehicle. Trooper Dan would acknowledge students by shifting his eyes or flashing his nose. After Trooper Dan retired, a 1999 VW Beetle was promoted and named Sergeant Dan. Sgt. Dan continued to bring joy to families across Delaware until it was recently retired.