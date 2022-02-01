National Burn Awareness Week, an initiative of the American Burn Association, is a coming together of burn, fire and life safety educators to make the public aware of the frequency, devastation and causes of burn injury, as well as prevention measures to reduce those injuries and how to best care for those that are injured.
The Delaware State Fire School this week recognized 2022 National Burn Awareness Week, whose theme is “Burning Issues in the Kitchen.” The kitchen is where a common risk of injury exists from scald burns, improperly used appliances and distracted cooking.
Burn injuries continue to be one of the leading causes of accidental death and injury in the nation, wherein children, the elderly and the disabled are especially vulnerable to burn injuries, and almost a third of all burn injuries occur in children younger than 15.
Annually, in the United States, approximately 400,000 people receive medical care for treatment of burn injuries. In 2018 alone, there were 3,655 deaths from fire and smoke inhalation, and another 40,000 people were treated in hospitals for burn-related injuries.
Fire-safety educators reminded the public of basic kitchen fire-safety rules:
- Be alert, the most common cause of kitchen fires in inattentiveness.
- Use a timer to remind you of cooking times.
- Keep anything that is combustible away from the stovetop.
- Have a 3-foot “kid free” zone around the stove.
- If a pan fire does occur, the safest way to control it is by slowly sliding a pan lid over the fire to remove the oxygen.
For further information, contact the Delaware State Fire School at (302) 739-4773, online at statefireschool.delaware.gov or by email at fire.school@delaware.gov.