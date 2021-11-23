Recently, 10 Sussex County residents completed the Fall 2021 Department of Correction Citizens Academy. The six-week program gave community members an inside look at the organization and operations of Delaware’s largest law-enforcement agency and provided first-hand insight into how the DOC achieves its dual mission of public safety and offender rehabilitation.
“Public engagement is a priority for the Department of Correction, and I am proud to recognize the nearly two dozen Delawareans who participated in the first two Citizens Academies we offered this spring in Kent County and this fall in Sussex County,” said Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr.
“The Citizens Academy reflects our commitment to transparency and is a valuable resource for residents who are considering a career in law enforcement, want to partner with the DOC, learn more about the programs and educational opportunities available to offenders, or have a loved one who has been under DOC supervision. We will continue to offer this important program in additional locations over the next year.”
The Fall 2021 Citizens Academy featured informational presentations on a range of topics including offenders classification, medical and behavioral healthcare and treatment programs, education and vocational skill instruction, Probation & Parole community supervision methods, staff training, and offender reentry.
Participants received on-site briefings and facility tours of Sussex Correctional Institution, Sussex Community Corrections Center, and the Georgetown Probation & Parole district office, and observed K-9 and special-operations demonstrations. Participants engaged throughout the program with senior DOC leaders, correctional officers and Probation & Parole officers, and heard directly from current inmates and a recent reentrant who has achieved success after completing Probation & Parole supervision.
Statewide, more than 4,000 individuals are currently incarcerated in Department of Correction facilities and more than 10,000 individuals are currently being supervised by the DOC on probation or court-ordered pretrial supervision.
The DOC will offer two Citizens Academy programs in 2022, in New Castle County in the spring and in Kent County next fall. A schedule and call for applications will be released in January and posted on the DOC website and social media pages. Members of the community who are interested in receiving this information directly can contact Jason Miller, chief of Communications & Community Relations, at Jason.Miller@Delaware.gov.
The Citizens Academy’s goal is to strengthen public engagement with the DOC through information-sharing, access and dialogue, and to build a strong partnership with local residents. Academy sessions are built around informational presentations, demonstrations, class discussions and facility tours.
Sessions focus on a wide variety of topics and participants gain an understanding of how DOC assesses offender needs and risks and leverages technology, training, communication, and collaboration to meet their needs, mitigate those risks, support reentry success and reduce Delaware’s recidivism rate.