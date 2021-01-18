The Delaware Judiciary, Delaware Department of Justice, Department of Correction and Delaware State Police are warning the public of a phone scam that is apparently targeting probationers.
The Delaware State Police reported this week that they had received information about fraudulent callers allegedly threatening individuals on probation with re-arrest for allegedly committing new crimes. In at least one case, the caller then further demanded the victim deliver cash to a certain location to avoid re-arrest.
“We see the same pattern almost every year: scammers impersonate agents of the courts or of law enforcement to scare vulnerable people into giving up untraceable money they can scarcely afford to lose,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Let me be crystal clear: nobody from the DOJ, the courts or law enforcement will ever demand immediate payment over the phone, let alone in cash or gift cards. When in doubt, hang up, look up the agency’s real number, and call them.”
According to the victim, the call in question allegedly came from a phone number associated with the Delaware Court system, and the caller allegedly identified himself as a court official. Many scammers “spoof” phone numbers to obscure their identity or to make their scam appear authentic, officials noted.
The Delaware Courts, DOJ, DOC and DSP reminded the public that no one associated with the court system has, or will, ever call and demand cash.
The DOJ also reminded residents to be extra-diligent about this or other telephone scams by:
- Never agreeing — unless they had initiated the call — to pay any fine or other money over the phone, including by purchasing a money order or gift card at a store and providing the number to someone over the phone or by email. Government agencies will not contact residents to make payments by phone.
- Being extra-careful when answering calls from unknown numbers or unfamiliar persons. Scam calls can be “spoofed” to appear to be coming from a local number, even though the call is originating from out of state or overseas.
- If in doubt, Delawareans can hang up on a caller claiming to be from an official agency, look up the agency’s number, and call it to confirm the authenticity of the call.
- Hanging up on threatening callers, particularly those making threats of arrest.
Anyone who believes that they have been the victim of these calls, or of any other crime, should contact local law enforcement, they said.
In cases where payments may be due, the DOJ noted, payments can be made to a specific court. Also, the agencies emphasized that payments for court-imposed costs, fines and restitution and for probationary fees, such as interstate compact and supervision, are collected by the Office of State Court Collections Enforcement (OSCCE) in person at OSCCE office locations, online through its website, by phone-in with a credit card or at approved Payment Kiosk locations in a variety of state offices.
Learn more about OSCCE payment collections and locations at https://courts.delaware.gov/aoc/oscce/epayments.aspx and https://courts.delaware.gov/aoc/oscce/locations.aspx. Individuals should be suspicious of any request they receive requesting or demanding payment of any fines, fees, and costs by any other means, officials said.
Anyone who has a question, or needs assistance in paying any of these assessments, can contact the Office of State Court Collections Enforcement at (302) 255-0339.