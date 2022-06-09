The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit mid-week was conducting a criminal investigation after a man was found deceased on the property of the Baywood golf course on Tuesday.
According to the DSP, on June 7, around 5:41 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road for a report of a deceased subject found on the property of the golf course. The victim, a 65-year-old man from Millsboro, was located and pronounced deceased at the scene, they said.
The DSP Homicide Unit’s investigation was ongoing mid-week, and identification of the victim was being withheld pending notification to the next-of-kin. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective A. Bluto at (302) 741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.