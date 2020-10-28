Ocean City, Md., police announced on Oct. 27 that they were investigating the death of an unidentified adult male after a Public Works employee located the body in the surf off 14th Street. Public Works crews, who were surveying the beach due to the recent oil spill in Delaware, reported seeing the body at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Detectives of the Ocean City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene, and an active investigation was under way on Tuesday to determine the identity of the man and the circumstances surrounding his death. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be conducted in the coming days. There are currently no known missing persons reported in the area, police added.
Anyone who may have been in the area and believes they have information related to the case is being asked to contact the Ocean City Police Department at (410) 723-6610. Callers may remain anonymous.