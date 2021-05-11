The Delaware State Police are currently seeking applications from individuals interested in becoming Delaware State Police troopers. Any individual interested in applying for the current fall 2021 hiring process is being reminded that the deadline is quickly approaching.
Applicants need to submit their applications to the 21-TROOPR-001 recruitment drive before 8 a.m. on Friday, May 14, to be considered for the fall 2021 academy class.
Applications are also currently being accepted for the spring 2022 academy class under the 21-TROOPR-002 recruitment drive.
Applications for both drives can be submitted online via the Delaware State Police website at www.becomeatrooper.com.
Questions concerning the Delaware State Police hiring process or becoming a Delaware State Trooper can be directed to the Delaware State Police Recruitment Office by emailing dsp.recruiting@delaware.gov or telephone (302) 739-5980. Information regarding minimum qualifications and the application process can be found on the Delaware State Police website at www.becomeatrooper.com.