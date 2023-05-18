The 22-year-old man found guilty in the murder of Wicomico County, Md., Sheriff’s Deputy Glenn Hilliard last spring is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, July 6.
Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was found guilty by a jury on Monday, May 8, of charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment and firearm use in a violent crime.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes was expected to seek a sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for Davidson, who pleaded not guilty and who also is charged with committing crimes throughout Maryland, including in Baltimore and in Worcester and Somerset counties, as well as in Wicomico County. He is accused of throwing his urine on a correctional officer, sharpening a toothbrush into a shiv and threatening a cellmate, all while in jail.
Davidson, who did not testify during the trial, has been held without bail since Hilliard was killed on June 12, 2022. During the often-intense trial, photographs of Hilliard’s gunshot wound, above the eye, were displayed, as well as autopsy photographs that brought some jurors to tears, according to news reports. Hilliard’s wife, Tashica, was in the courtroom and reportedly looked away from the photographs.
Hilliard, 41, who lived in Berlin, Md., with his wife, their two daughters, De’Aijah Hobbs and Jersi Hilliard, and son Trenton Hilliard, was shot and killed after chasing Davidson and ordering him to stop, saying he would use his Taser. But Hilliard never had a chance to activate the Taser or draw his gun. He was shot in the head, and was found unresponsive when emergency personnel arrived.
Davidson had been spotted at the Talbot Apartments complex in Pittsville, Md. Hilliard responded, driving to Gumboro Road, but didn’t immediately see Davidson, Sheriff Mike Lewis explained during a press conference the next day.
A few minutes later, Hilliard reportedly noticed him near a stairwell and drove up to the suspect, who ran. Hilliard went after him, around the side of the apartment complex, toward the woods, where multiple rounds were fired from a semi-automatic handgun, hitting Hilliard at least once, Lewis said, adding that there was a laser sight focused on the deputy.
Lewis, first to testify when the trial began on Monday, May 1, has been adamant about Davidson being sentenced to life in prison without parole.