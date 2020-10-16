Delaware State Police on Thursday, Oct. 15, arrested 41-year-old Vera E. Curtis of Dagsboro on criminal and traffic charges following a traffic accident.
According to police, around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, a DSP trooper conducting a proactive patrol on School Lane near Millsboro observed an individual outside a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of travel on School Lane. The trooper stopped to check on the individual’s welfare and was informed that the Kia Forte the man had been driving had been stopped for a traffic light when it was hit from behind by a Ford Fusion.
Police said the trooper contacted the driver of the Fusion, who was later identified as Curtis. Also, in the vehicle with Curtis was three juveniles, police said. A computer inquiry determined Curtis had several warrants out for her arrest for failing to appear for court, they noted. She was taken into custody, and a criminal investigation ensued.
An inventory search of her vehicle was conducted before being towed, and located in Curtis’ car were: approximately .987 grams of suspected heroin; four suspected Buprenorphine Naloxone film packets; and suspected drug paraphernalia.
Curtis was transported to Troop 7, where she was charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance (a felony); three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Driving While Suspended; Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drug; and Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession.
Curtis was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and issued a $5,700 unsecured bond for the charges.