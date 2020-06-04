Last week, the Dagsboro Police Department worked in conjunction with the Delaware State Police and neighboring Georgetown Police Department to arrest two suspects who were allegedly involved in a multi-state theft and forgery spree.
The investigation began after a phone call on Tuesday, May 26, to the Dagsboro Police Department from the Bank of Delmarva, which is located on Main Street in Dagsboro. The call referenced a person attempting to cash a suspected forged check while possessing a suspected stolen driver’s license.
Dagsboro police made contact with the two occupants of a red Jeep Compass, but the vehicle the proceeded to flee the scene. Along the way, police said, the vehicle had slightly struck the responding officer and then continued driving in a reckless manner. Officers began a vehicle chase with the Jeep driving away northbound on DuPont Boulevard (Route 113).
The Delaware State Police helicopter was then needed to follow the vehicle because of heavy traffic on the roadways, as well as the operator’s reckless driving, police said. The pursuit came to a conclusion at The Circle in Georgetown, with both suspects being taken into custody with assistance from the Georgetown Police Department.
There were no serious injuries sustained in the incident, including to the responding officer who had been struck by the suspect’s vehicle.
“This was a result of the bank working with other banks in the area that had made each other aware of some possible suspicious activity,” Dagsboro Police Chief Steven Flood confirmed. “These banks communicate with each quite often. We received the call from the Bank of Delmarva. We worked well with Georgetown and DSP to apprehend the suspects involved with the situation.”
According to police, Shonda Conrad was identified as the driver of the Jeep, and her passenger was identified as Mark Detalente. Conrad, 46, and Detalente, 54, are both from the Lexington, Ky., area.
Upon further investigation of the incident, police said they were able to determine that the suspects had allegedly stolen a license place off another vehicle that was in the Laurel, Del., area, and had allegedly attached it to their rental vehicle.
Conrad was found to have been in possession of wigs that were allegedly used to disguise her identity. She was committed to the Department of Corrections after being arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court #3. Her cash bail was set at $23,250, which was not yet met as of Coastal Point press time this week.
She is facing at least eight charges in the incident involving the Bank of Delmarva. Among them are: Reckless Endangering 1st (a felony), Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (a felony), Attempted Theft Over $1,500 (a felony), Forgery 2nd (a felony), Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (a felony), Disregarding a Police Signal (a felony), Conspiracy 2nd (a felony) and several traffic violations.
Police said Detalente was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and suspected drug paraphernalia. Like Conrad, he was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 with his secured bail set at $7,210, which he, too, had not made as of press time. Detalente is being charged with Attempted Theft Over $1,500 (a felony), Forgery 2nd (a felony), Conspiracy 2nd (a felony), Receiving Stolen Property Under $1,500, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The Dagsboro Police Department was subsequently contacted by the Delaware State Police, Laurel Police Department, Seaford Police Department, Ocean City (Md.) Police Department, and the Salisbury (Md.) Police Department in reference to Conrad and Detalente having allegedly committing similar crimes in those areas.
“These charges are just the one involved with our case locally,” Flood concluded. “They are likely to be facing other charges from the other locations where they had allegedly committed similar crimes.”
The next court date for Conrad and Detalente is scheduled for early July.
Anyone who has information regarding this investigation is being asked to contact Sgt. Disciullo at (302) 732-3777 or message the Dagsboro Police Department’s Facebook page.